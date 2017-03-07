GOOD NEWS! Rare cancer sufferer Daryl Allinson saved by crowdfunders

A boy who is the only person in the world with an ultra-rare form of cancer has made a remarkable recovery despite the NHS refusing to fund his treatment.

Daryl Allinson, 13, was struck down with a strain of leukaemia in 2015 but went into remission thanks to a bone marrow transplant from his brother.

However, the cancer came back and doctors said the keen footballer needed a second bigger transplant - or would have just months to live.

But NHS funding bosses ruled it would not pay for the £87,000 treatment and the family accused the service of 'leaving him to die'.

Kind-hearted strangers donated the entire cost and eight months on, he is back at football training for the first time in years - and is due back in school this month.