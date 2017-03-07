The size of your waist is a much more accurate marker of health than your weight, experts have found.
For decades doctors have used body mass index, or BMI, to work out whether someone's health is at risk because of their size.
But researchers now say this measurement is misleading, because it cannot distinguish between fat and muscle, which is far heavier.
Why your waist size shows your heart risk, not your BMI
