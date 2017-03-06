Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14112 Comments: 80361 Since: Jun 2007

In the White House things are looking bad. This could be the beginning of the end for Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 5:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump has done plenty of flip-flopping over the course of his unlikely rise to power. He’s changed his mind multiple times about repealing Obamacare, prosecuting his political opponents for no reason and whether he should spend $500bn deporting millions of people nobody can find. It’s actually pretty difficult to keep up.

Yet against all odds, the one election promise Trump cannot seem to let go of is the claim he’ll “drain the swamp” of big politics and eradicate any and all trace of corruption in Washington. It was a great campaign slogan, and millions of Americans really bought into it. For whatever reason, they truly believed a greasy Manhattan billionaire with a penchant for running businesses into the ground could help clean up politics.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor