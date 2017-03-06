In the White House things are looking bad. This could be the beginning of the end for Trump

Donald Trump has done plenty of flip-flopping over the course of his unlikely rise to power. He’s changed his mind multiple times about repealing Obamacare, prosecuting his political opponents for no reason and whether he should spend $500bn deporting millions of people nobody can find. It’s actually pretty difficult to keep up.

Yet against all odds, the one election promise Trump cannot seem to let go of is the claim he’ll “drain the swamp” of big politics and eradicate any and all trace of corruption in Washington. It was a great campaign slogan, and millions of Americans really bought into it. For whatever reason, they truly believed a greasy Manhattan billionaire with a penchant for running businesses into the ground could help clean up politics.