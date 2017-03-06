New drivers caught using mobile phones behind the wheel will lose licence

Motorists caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel could face a £200 fine and six penalty points on their licence from today.

Under the tougher legislation, new drivers caught using their phones in the car face losing their licence as a consequence. Six penalty points are enough to see them barred from the road in the first two years of their motoring career – and they will have to retake their practical and theory tests to get back on the road.

Until today, motorists caught using their mobile devices while behind the wheel were only liable for a fine of £100 and three penalty points.