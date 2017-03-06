Sex education is to be made compulsory in all schools in England, Education Secretary Justine Greening has confirmed.
All children from the age of four will be taught about safe and healthy relationships and children in secondary schools will be given age-appropriate lessons about sex.
The move follows months of campaigning from MPs and charity groups who successfully argued that the current curriculum is years out of date and does not reflect the dangers faced by young people today.
Sex education to be made compulsory in all schools in England, government confirms
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 4:53 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment