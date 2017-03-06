Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14121 Comments: 80424 Since: Jun 2007

Sex education to be made compulsory in all schools in England, government confirms

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 4:53 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sex education is to be made compulsory in all schools in England, Education Secretary Justine Greening has confirmed.

All children from the age of four will be taught about safe and healthy relationships and children in secondary schools will be given age-appropriate lessons about sex.

The move follows months of campaigning from MPs and charity groups who successfully argued that the current curriculum is years out of date and does not reflect the dangers faced by young people today.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor