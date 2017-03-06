Donald Trump is in trouble whether his wiretap claim was true or not, Chuck Schumer says

President Donald Trump is in trouble whether his claim to have been wiretapped during the last months of the Obama administration is true or not, a senior Democratic senator has said.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer was speaking on NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday, days after calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step down over the controversy surrounding his contact with a Russian ambassador.

But he said "if it's true it's even worse" for Mr Trump because it meant a judge had thought him or his staff worth investigating.