European Parliament in sexism storm as lawmaker says women are too 'small, weak and unintelligent' for equal pay

A Polish member of the European Parliament may be punished after he said that women should earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller and "less intelligent."

Janusz Korwin-Mikke, a radical right-winger who leads a marginal party, could face sanctions such as a reprimand, a fine or a temporary suspension.

An investigation has been opened under rules specifying that members must show mutual respect and refrain from "defamatory, racist or xenophobic language or behavior."