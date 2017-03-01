Newsvine

Colourised images show the luxury aboard the Titanic | Super Pictures!

Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: the Mail online
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 5:08 AM
The RMS Titanic was one of the most opulent liners ever built and the largest steamship in the world - and now it has been brought back to life in amazing full-colour images.

The unique project has taken black and white images from the iconic ship and turned them into colourful photos.

Interest in the ill-fated liner, which struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City and sank on April 15, 1912, has barely dwindled over the years.

Now, a century after 1,503 people were killed when the ship went down, Thomas Schmid of 3D History has allowed people to see the ship in a new light with his colourised images. 

