How to Use Steve Jobs's Insanely Simple Strategy for Getting What You Want

There's a video clip on YouTube of Steve Jobs telling the story of when he was 12 years old and he was looking for spare parts so he could build an electronic device known as a frequency counter.

He tells how he opened the Palo Alto, California, phone book and located the number for Bill Hewlett, the founder of Hewlett-Packard, the company that made the parts he was seeking.

After introducing himself, Steve quickly got to the point: "'I want to build a frequency counter, and I was wondering if you had any spare parts I could have ... ' Bill not only gave me the parts I needed, he gave me a job that summer in Hewlett-Packard working on the assembly line putting nuts and bolts together on frequency counters. He got me a job in the place that built them. And I was in heaven."