Avoid stress, be useful: 90-year-olds on how to have a long, happy life

A study suggests that average life expectancy will soon exceed 90 for the first time. Women born in South Korea in 2030 are forecast to have a life expectancy of 90, with other developed countries not far behind.

France is second in the league table for women, at 88.6 years, with British women 21st, at 85.2 years, and British men 14th, at 82.5 years.

We asked men and women in their 90s what life has taught them about ageing. Here is a selection of our interviews.

Jean Miller, 94, from Falkirk: ‘Life is an education. I’ve realised there’s a rhyme and reason for everything’ The key to reaching such a good age is to keep active and interested in things. I was working in a salon up until last year, but I had to leave as I was feeling a few aches and pains. I didn’t want it to get to the point where management asked me to leave. I used to take coats and make sure all the guests through the door were attended to. I made lots of great friends this way.