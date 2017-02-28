What It's Like to Have Your Parents Deported

BEREA, Ky. — In December 2015, I was heading to the library here at Berea College to study for finals when I got a call from my mother’s lawyer. He said Ma was fighting deportation to Ghana, and I would need to write an affidavit explaining why she should be allowed to stay in the United States.

The phone call redirected me, zombielike, across the quad to my dorm. I sat at my computer in a daze of anger and sadness, glaring at the blank screen as if it were the face of Immigration and Customs Enforcement itself.

I couldn’t believe this was happening — again.

My father had been deported abruptly three years earlier when I was still in high school. He was expelled after overstaying his tourist visa, the same reason my mother was facing deportation. His absence was unbearable, and the confusion and shame that came with it eroded my confidence. Most of my friends in Columbus, Ohio, had no way of understanding what I was going through, and I worried many would actually approve of the government’s tearing our family apart.