The Washington Post Just Asked A MAJOR Question Of Trump's Administration, And He'll Be LIVID

Trump’s young administration is fraught with trouble, but we all knew that already. Most of us probably haven’t thought of just how to frame Trump’s behavior since assuming the White House, but an enterprising writer at the Washington Post just did. Eugene Robinson, an opinion writer for the Post, wrote an entire op-ed based around the following question:

“Does Trump know he’s president?”

Well, does he? One of the things that Robinson points to as evidence that he doesn’t, or, at least, doesn’t know what he’s doing at all, is the fact that we had a bunch of government executives tell Europe, tell Iraq, even tell the U.N., not to listen to what Trump says.