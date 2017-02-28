Newsvine

Democrat: Let's confirm Gorsuch and Garland at same time

Sen. Tom Udall met with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Monday, but the senator’s mind was still on Merrick Garland.

So the New Mexico Democrat pitched an unusual proposal during his private meeting with President Donald Trump’s nominee: Have both Gorsuch and Garland — whose nomination by Barack Obama was blockaded by Senate Republicans for nearly a year — simultaneously confirmed to the Supreme Court.

