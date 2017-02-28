Santorum Insults Americans Who Are Sick: 'Millions with Preexisting Conditions Are Scammers Stealing Health Care'

CNN contributor Rick Santorum insulted millions of sick Americans on Sunday by suggesting it was a mistake to guarantee health care coverage for people with preexisting conditions. His reasoning for this suggestion was because “millions” of them were scamming insurance companies. But never did he provide any evidence to show anyone was scamming insurance companies.

Santorum claimed Obamacare damaged the national healthcare system irreparably so that Republicans were unable to “repeal and replace” it, during a panel discussion on healthcare reform.