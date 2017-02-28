Did Trump Just Admit That Repealing Obamacare Is Going to Be Politically Impossible?

Ahead of his first address to a joint session of Congress on the issue of the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump met with some of the nation’s largest health insurers and Republican governors from across the nation on Monday. With political reporters in the room and national television cameras recording, Trump admitted to both groups that since taking office he’s been stunned by the complexity of major health care reform — despite his repeated campaign claims that he would have a “terrific” replacement plan for Obamacare.

“Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated,” Trump insisted to the National Governors Association members who were in Washington for their annual conference, demonstrating an ignorance of the challenges previously articulated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and his campaign rival, Hillary Clinton — not to mention nearly every health care policy expert and politician on either side of the aisle.