Did You At Least Remove Your Shoes, Kellyanne? What disrespect!

Kellyanne Conway—word salad generator and Counselor to the President—no doubt spends a great deal of time in the Oval Office. So why should it be any surprise that, after a month, she has dispensed with formalities?

Sure, it might seem slightly bizarre to tuck oneself onto the Oval Office couch like a toddler watching cartoons. You might say it’s even more bizarre—not to mention disrespectful—to do so while in the company of at least three dozen higher education officials. But who knows, maybe Kellyanne regards this posture as “alternative decorum.”