Border agents stopped Muhammad Ali Jr. Here's how we can all fight back

Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:02 AM
They stopped Muhammad Ali Jr.

On 7 February, border agents at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport held the son of the boxing legend Muhammad Ali for two hours. According to his lawyer, they repeatedly asked him about his religion.

Just last June, the world mourned the passing of his father, perhaps the most famous Muslim on the planet, as an American hero. Eight months and a presidential election later, Muslim Americans, including those with notable fathers, can’t even return to their own country without problems.

But, they keep telling us, it’s not a Muslim ban.

