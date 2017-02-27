Trump is a media troll – so stop feeding him | Marina Hyde

There’s a scene near the start of the movie Tootsie where Dustin Hoffman is trying to persuade his agent – the peerless Sydney Pollack – to cast him in his roommate’s play. The work, Return to Love Canal, is about a couple who move back to the site of a devastating environmental disaster. Pollack’s reply is the very essence of short shrift. “Nobody wants to produce a play about a couple that moved back to Love Canal! Nobody wants to pay 20 dollars to see people living next to chemical waste! They can see that in New Jersey.”

Oof. Argue with that and stay fashionable. I keep being reminded of it every time another media outlet leads its Trump coverage with Donald Trump’s attacks on media outlets. Guys! Nobody cares how mean he was to journalists! Well, some people do – but not in the way you want. In the wrestling match they’re enjoying, the media is definitely the heel. Yet on the self-dramatisation goes, in a news market hardly short of alternative stories. I keep reading that Trump has “turned on the media”, to which the only reasonably response is: really? Which way was he facing before?