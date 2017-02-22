Unhinged America: Is Trump Leading The Crackpot Lemmings Over The Cliff?

Delusions abound: "grab 'em by the p*ssy" aside, the man actually thinks he can do anything - and well. And win at any game. To him, bragging is not a sin but a simple statement of facts: "no one ____— more than I do." When he inserted "respects women" at the Town Hall Presidential debate, he did not hear the laughter, because his mind cancels out humiliation. When he said "Nobody reads the Bible more than I do," people laughed again because his reading skills have been questioned. Seriously.

There is no depth to most of his comments because his vocabulary is so limited. Every time he speaks of being "smart", he sounds more like a man who just passed his GED on the third try - a statement he deems necessary to insert very often and into totally unrelated subjects.