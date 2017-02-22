Look at all that diversity surrounding President Donald Trump! There are some short white guys and tall white guys. Some of them have blue ties and some of them have red ties, and if you look really, really closely, there’s a white woman. Yep, one white woman. So, I don’t want to hear anymore that Trump isn’t promoting diversity, since he posted this photo to prove that diversity is clearly a top priority in his administration.
Here's What 'Make America Great Again' Looks Like
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:43 AM
