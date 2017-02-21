Historians have voted Barack Obama the 12th best President in US history.
C-Span surveyed nearly 100 presidential historians who ranked the former leader highly in several categories.
They said Mr Obama performed well on areas including economic management, and also in "pursuing justice for all", in which he ranked third among all presidents.
Historians rank Obama as 12th best President ever
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:41 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment