Donald Trump’s slow and visibly painful meltdown over his administration (and campaign) getting caught colluding with the Russian government continued Thursday, with The Donald once again attacking the media for reporting it.
“Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!” Trump demanded.
Trump Just Demanded The New York Times APOLOGIZE For Exposing Treason; It Didn't Go Well For Him (TWEETS)
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:25 AM
