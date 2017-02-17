Inside The White House, Trump Changes His Tune On Leaks

Candidate Donald Trump was a big fan of leaks, especially when they targeted Hillary Clinton and reports of her deleted emails.

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Trump said last July in Florida. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press."

In the White House less than a month, President Trump is far less enthusiastic about leaks in general, and those involving Russia in particular.