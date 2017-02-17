Tony Blair calls for people to 'rise up' against Brexit | BBC VIDEO

Tony Blair has said it is his "mission" to persuade Britons to "rise up" and change their minds on Brexit. Speaking in the City of London, the former prime minister claimed that people voted in the referendum "without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit". He urged "a way out from the present rush over the cliff's edge". Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said the comments were arrogant and undemocratic but Lib Dem Nick Clegg said he "agreed with every word"