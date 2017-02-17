Newsvine

Trump's anti-press conference would be funny – if it weren't so scary | Richard Wolffe

The Guardian
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:36 AM
Watching Donald Trump’s freak show of a press conference, it’s painfully clear that we have all made a terrible mistake.

For the last several months we all thought we were watching the presidential version of Celebrity Apprentice. Trump was going to walk into our living rooms, fire somebody at random, and then happily walk out.

In fact, we have our shows all mixed up. This is actually a very long season of The Office, with our new president playing the role of a self-obsessed buffoon who clearly thinks he’s smart, funny, kind and successful.

