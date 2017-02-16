Newsvine

Is a Military Coup OK if the President Is Abusive?

Comedian Sarah Silverman recently tweeted that her 10 million followers should "wake up & join the resistance" to President Donald Trump, adding, "Once the military is w/us fascists get overthrown. Mad king & his handlers go bye bye." That would be a military coup, and it's not as crazy as it might sound.

There's practically no precedent for domestic political intervention by the military. I say "practically" because in 1933, General Smedley Butler testified before the House Committee on Un-American Activities that a group of wealthy businessmen was plotting to form a right-wing veterans' organization and to use it to overthrow President Franklin Roosevelt and install Butler as president. There was never any proof of the plot, and most media outlets dismissed it as a hoax. Still, some foreign observers of American politics think that now, all these years later, a coup is a possibility.

