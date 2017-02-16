Ivanka Trump <3s justin Trudeau - at least if you believe what you see on the internet.
Pictures of the two at a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce have gone viral this week as mischief-makers suggest the US president’s daughter may be swooning a little over the Canadian prime minister.
Pictures of 'swooning' Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau go viral
