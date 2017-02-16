Less than a month into his presidency, Donald Trump is ducking out of the White House – just as the place crumbles around him – to hold his first campaign event of the 2020 election cycle.
That’s right; according to the Trump administration, the president’s scheduled rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport on Saturday is officially a “campaign event.”
Trump To Officially Launch 2020 Re-election Bid With Swing-State 'Campaign Event'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:55 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment