Trump's Presidency Is Officially A Dumpster Fire As Voters Trust SNL More Than Trump

A new Public Policy Polling poll revealed that American voters have so little trust Trump that they find Saturday Night Live to be more credible than the President.

According to PPP, “The New York Times has repeatedly been a target of Trump’s attacks, but voters say they think the Times had more credibility than them 52/37. Trump seems to be losing ground in that conflict- he was only down 51/42 a week ago. The Presidency has been so diminished over the last 3 weeks that voters even say Saturday Night Live has more credibility than Trump, 48/43.”