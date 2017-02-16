Help! My Constituents Are After Me!

Congressional Republicans are finding that constituents, like facts, are stubborn things.

On Thursday night, Representative Jason Chaffetz of Utah, who heads the House Oversight Committee, cut a town hall short by an hour when some of the 1,000 attendees jeered him for failing to investigate Mr. Trump.

“Why aren’t you checking out your own president?” one woman demanded.

That same evening in Tennessee, Representative Diane Black tried to answer only questions submitted in advance. This failed, as she was blasted by constituents over Republicans’ plan to kill Obamacare without a replacement.

“There are people now who have cancer that have that coverage, that have to have that coverage to make sure they don’t die,” said Mike Carlson of Antioch, Tenn. “How can I trust you to do anything that’s in our interest at all?”