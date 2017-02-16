Newsvine

Donald Trump's team's alleged contacts with Russian intelligence would be 'the very definition of treason'

Donald Trump’s team has been accused of possible “treason” as new allegations emerge of repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials during the US election campaign.

The President’s representatives have repeatedly denied any untoward contact with the Kremlin but fresh claims have emerged in the wake of a separate scandal that sparked the national security adviser's resignation.

The New York Times reported that American law enforcement and intelligence agencies found “repeated contacts” between Mr Trump’s campaign staff and associates and senior Russian intelligence operatives in the year leading up to the election.

