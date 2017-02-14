CLAIM
Eighty percent of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' decisions are overturned by the Supreme Court. See Example(s)
WHAT'S TRUE
Among less than one tenth of one percent of circuit court decisions reviewed by the Supreme Court, about 80 percent of the Ninth Circuit Court's decisions were overturned.
WHAT'S FALSE
The Supreme Court neither reviewed nor overturned eighty percent of Ninth Circuit Court's decisions.
Does the Supreme Court Overturn 80 Percent of Ninth Circuit Court Decisions?
