Senate Republicans are worried Donald Trump is mentally ill, says Democrat Senator Al Franken

Republican senators are concerned President Donald Trump is mentally ill, Democratic Senator Al Franken has claimed.

The Minnesota senator told CNN's State of the Union the worries of "a few" Republicans comes from "the way that we all have this suspicion" that Mr Trump "lies a lot."

He added: "He says things that aren't true. That's the same as lying, I guess."

Mr Franken cited Mr Trump's evidence-free claim he would have won the popular vote in the presidential race if not for three to five million immigrants in the country illegally voting for his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.