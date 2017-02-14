You Can't Have It Both Ways - Unless It's Dictatorship

OK - I'm thoroughly confused. I need some legal eagles to help me understand this. If Federal law trumps state and local law - but in my understanding, ONLY if the Federal law is stricter and/or more protective than state or local law. So how can these same people in positions of Federal Power (EPA, Attorney General, Secretary of State, ETC) say (for instance, in the new regime) that federal law can weaken and override state and local law?

Some examples of this would be:

*Pushing pipelines and extractive industry export terminals through, despite state and local laws say.

*Gutting our educational system from a federal level, thus undoing states' stricter and more protective laws.