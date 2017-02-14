Republican Congress members face tide of protest in home districts

At town halls and district offices around the country this week, Republican members of Congress have heard the din of democracy, directed right at them: boos, jeers and angry questions about healthcare reform and fictional “death panels”, science denial and the ethical quagmire of the White House under Donald Trump.

On Saturday, at his second town hall event in a week, Florida congressman Gus Bilirakis tried to reassure his constituents. About 250 people crowded into the meeting.

Many heckled and shouted down Bill Akins, the chairman of the county Republican party, when he claimed falsely that Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires “anyone over the age of 74 has to go before what is effectively a death panel”.

Called “wrong” and a “liar” by people in the crowd, Akins refused to back down. “You’re wrong,” he said. “OK, children, all right, children.”