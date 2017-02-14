Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, has resigned amid allegations he discussed US sanctions with Russia and claims he attempted to cover up the conversations.
In his resignation letter, Flynn said he had “inadvertently briefed the vice-president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador”.
Michael Flynn resigned and everyone is making the same joke
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:37 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment