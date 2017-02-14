Who better to advise Donald Trump on what women in the workforce need than two white men who have spoken at least one women’s leadership conference each?
It’s true—Doug McMillon, the chief executive of Wal-Mart, and Mark Weinberger, the chief executive of EY—will present women’s issues during a meeting Friday. Their qualifications include being chief executives, having penises, and employing women—and not just because they have to!
Donald Trump Chose 2 Men to Advise Him on What Women Need in the Workplace
