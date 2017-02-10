Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14035 Comments: 80106 Since: Jun 2007

He doesnt like this sh*t: Trump reportedly hates his job and his staff after less than a month

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDemocratic Underground Latest Breaking News
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

After just three weeks on the job, President Donald Trump is reportedly frustrated with the realities of trying to run the U.S. government the way he manages his family-owned business.

Politico interviewed nearly two dozen people who have spent time with the former real estate developer and reality TV star since his inauguration — and they said Trump’s “mood has careened between surprise and anger as he’s faced the predictable realities of governing,” according to the report.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor