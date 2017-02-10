A Game Plan for Senate Democrats

The Republican majority in Washington has vowed to bulldoze the legacy of President Barack Obama. Because Democrats — despite round-the-clock efforts this week in the confirmation votes of Betsy DeVos as education secretary and Jeff Sessions as attorney general — have yet to block any member of President Trump’s cabinet, Democrats might appear to have little hope of stopping the Republican juggernaut.

While Democrats are out of power, though, they are not out of options. Their tools are limited in the House. But archaic chamber rules grant Democrats considerable leverage in the Senate. By dragging their feet, sticking together and driving wedges between Republicans and Mr. Trump, Senate Democrats can focus attention on controversial parts of the president’s agenda and force Republicans to cast potentially unpopular votes.