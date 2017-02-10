Five key quotes from court's decision on Trump's travel ban

A San Francisco-based appeals court has unanimously rejected the Trump administration's attempt to resume a controversial travel ban that barred people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The court's strong 3-0 decision, from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, ripped apart much of the administration's arguments, sometimes with stunning language.

The opinion also sparked swift push back from Trump, who declared on Twitter in all-caps: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

The three-judge panel hearing the case included Judges William C. Canby Jr., a Jimmy Carter appointee; Richard R. Clifton, a George W. Bush appointee; and Michelle T. Friedland, a Barack Obama appointee.