Kellyanne Conway's White House Infomercial

Seeded by Ms CYPRAH
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:38 AM
In Thursday’s episode of “QVC: White House Edition,” Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Trump, hawked his daughter’s fashion line on national television.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you,” Ms. Conway said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.” “I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

That’s cartoonishly crass, but perhaps not surprising, considering the example set by the president himself. On Wednesday he turned the power of his office against Nordstrom, attacking it for dropping Ivanka’s clothing line.

