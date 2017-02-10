Newsvine

Sean Spicer: An attack on Ivanka Trump's clothing line a 'direct attack' on the US President

Nordstrom’s decision to drop all Ivanka Trump clothing is a “direct attack” on the president, according to Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer.

The president, who in a tweet said his daughter had been treated “so unfairly” by the American luxury chain, was simply standing up for her.

But it raises further questions surrounding the 70-year-old property magnate’s attempts to divestiture from his business empire.

