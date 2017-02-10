When he was criticized for his sweeping temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations, President Donald Trump quickly said that Barack Obama had selected the countries.
When he reorganized the National Security Council to add his chief strategist, Trump said Obama had done the same thing.
When he authorized a raid in Yemen that left one Navy SEAL dead, Trump said Obama had planned the operation.
When criticized, Donald Trump uses Barack Obama to validate his actions
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:30 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment