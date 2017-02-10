Donald Trump’s new Education Secretary reportedly donated nearly $900,000 over the years to the Senators who confirmed her into the job.
Betsy DeVos was a controversial choice for the role and was criticised for her performance before the Senate confirmation committee.
Donald Trump's new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos 'donated nearly $900,000 to Senators who helped confirmation'
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:26 AM
