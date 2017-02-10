President Donald Trump's three-week-old administration took a thrashing from a federal appeals court Thursday as a panel of three judges unanimously rejected his request to resume enforcement of his controversial travel ban executive order.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling put into sharp relief several tactical and strategic errors Trump and his aides made in crafting, implementing and defending the order, which the president said was needed to ward off the terrorist threat posed by foreigners entering the U.S.
3 key Trump mistakes that led to the travel ban court defeat
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:22 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment