Every Super Bowl Halftime Show Since 1993, Ranked From Worst to Best: Do you agree?

Football fans might not realize it, but plenty of Americans only attend Super Bowl parties for seven-layer dip, liberal drinking, and the nationally televised pop concert otherwise known as the Super Bowl halftime show. For decades, the show would simply feature a college marching band or two, with a performance by Andy Williams or Up With People tossed in for good measure, but that all changed in 1993. That’s the year when Michael Jackson turned the Super Bowl halftime show into must-watch television.

In the decades since Jackson created the halftime show as we know it, the Super Bowl has run through remarkably different eras of performance — including the MTV years, Janet Jackson’s Nipplegate, and the classic-rock revival of the late aughts — but tradition and purpose unite them all. The mode has always been pastiche, combining disparate elements into a cohesive whole that celebrates American culture and zeitgeist. Ahead, Vulture ranks all of the Super Bowl halftime shows since 1993, from worst to best.