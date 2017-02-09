Donald Trump has threatened to "destroy" the career of a state senator who he disagrees with.
After being told by a sheriff about a policy that would require people to have been convicted of a crime before police take their assets, Mr Trump encouraged law enforcement to make the name of the politician public.
"Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name?" Mr Trump asked during a meeting at the White House. "We'll destroy his career."
Donald Trump says 'we'll destroy his career' after being told of senator's policy he dislikes | VIDEO
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 7:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment