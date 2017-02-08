Trump's Fictional Crises and the Real Threats to American Democracy

In his first weeks in office, President Donald Trump has actively worked to dismantle the institutional safeguards built into the modern presidency. He has restructured the National Security Council to sideline knowledgeable participants in policy debates who might challenge his impulses and those of his inner circle. He has ignored the interagency process in writing executive orders, leading to political firestorm and bureaucratic chaos. He has attacked the administrative independence of civil servants.

He has done all of this in the name of addressing a supposed condition of “American carnage” of rampant crime, illegal immigration, terrorism, and unemployment. As many have noted, these crises are almost entirely fabricated. In the real world, the crime rate has decreased in recent years; there are fewer undocumented immigrants now than a decade ago; the travel ban does not address an actual terrorist threat; and the nation’s unemployment rate is at historic lows.