Donald Trump acts like he wants regime change – in the United States | Timothy Snyder

When the president of the United States maligns a federal judge on a medium that reaches millions of people, his action is not only inappropriate to his office, uncivil in the extreme, and a threat to national security. It is also an announcement of the president’s desire for regime change.

The refugee and immigration policy that the president is defending against the judiciary is worse than indefensible. Aside from being sloppily constructed and almost certainly illegal, it has made the problem it is meant to address worse. The executive order did not mention the actual countries from which actual terrorists have come, such as Saudi Arabia and the Russian federation.

By calling citizens of whole countries “potential terrorists”, the president has just confirmed the impression that a religion is being targeted as such. It is much more likely that its aim was to provoke an act of terror than to prevent one. If one takes place, the president will likely claim that he was right all along, and argue that repression of American residents and citizens are necessary.