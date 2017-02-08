All praise to John Bercow for refusing to bow to racist, sexist Donald Trump | Owen Jones

John Bercow spoke for Britain. If the government wishes to grant a state visit to the bigoted megalomaniac who currently inhabits the White House, that is technically its right. But the speaker has the right to intervene on who gets to address parliament. To coin a phrase, Speaker Bercow took back control. Last year’s victors in the EU referendum promised parliamentary sovereignty: they cannot object when it is now exercised. Given Bercow’s commendable efforts to combat sexism and racism in politics, it would have been hypocritical not to speak out.

It is Bercow’s reasoning – that Donald Trump’s sexism, racism and attacks on the independence of the judiciary disqualify him from a parliamentary visit – that have led some to criticise the speaker for abandoning political neutrality. There is an important argument to be had here. Soon after Trump’s election, a senior broadcast news producer told me of his fears about the way in which the new president would be normalised. It included muddying the water on, say, what actually constitutes racism or sexism.